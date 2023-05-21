Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of RY opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

