Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $437.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROYUF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Handelsbanken cut Royal Unibrew A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royal Unibrew A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ROYUF opened at $94.77 on Friday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54.

About Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

