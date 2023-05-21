RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPM. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.10.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.08. 569,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,885. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $56,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also

