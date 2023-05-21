Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after acquiring an additional 31,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 155.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

