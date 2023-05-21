Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $54.29 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.32% and a return on equity of 986.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.499 dividend. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.