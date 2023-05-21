SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Declares Dividend of $2.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SD opened at $17.20 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $634.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.34.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

