SandRidge Energy, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SD opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.34. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also

