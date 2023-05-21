SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SandRidge Energy stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 829,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $56.11 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,655,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,446,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,435,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 293,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 159.5% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,257,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 772,981 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Further Reading

