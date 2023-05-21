Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

