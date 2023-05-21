Sandy Spring Bank Buys 112 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $140.41. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

