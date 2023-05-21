Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

