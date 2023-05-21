Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.28 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $510.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 260.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.