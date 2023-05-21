Sandy Spring Bank Has $808,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBMP. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

