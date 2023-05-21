Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 364.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

