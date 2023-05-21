Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
