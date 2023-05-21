Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 762,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.