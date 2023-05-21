Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.