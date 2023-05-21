Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 497,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

