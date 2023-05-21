SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.20.
SAP Trading Up 0.3 %
SAP stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $137.32.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after buying an additional 612,168 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.