SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet cut SAP from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.20.
SAP Price Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. SAP has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.