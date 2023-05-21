Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.47 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $23.47 million and $3,986.73 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.93 or 0.06719943 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,344,601,234 coins and its circulating supply is 1,323,967,011 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

