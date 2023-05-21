SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $322.93.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $229.48 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.11.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after purchasing an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

