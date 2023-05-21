SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $94.00 Price Target at HSBC

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.88.

SE opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. SEA has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

