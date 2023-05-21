Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,817.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,296.77.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

