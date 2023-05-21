Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Seaboard Stock Performance
Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,817.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,296.77.
About Seaboard
