Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $41.46 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

