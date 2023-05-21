Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SENS opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $340.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after buying an additional 1,306,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,812,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,055,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

