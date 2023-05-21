ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $510.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.60 and its 200-day moving average is $429.82. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 117,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,823,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

