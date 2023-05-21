ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $510.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $527.70.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.82. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

