Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOUR. Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,880,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last ninety days. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $65.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.