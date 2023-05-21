Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Williams Trading downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

SCVL stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 115,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 176,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

