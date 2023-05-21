Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($1.65). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 5,586.08% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. The company had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sientra during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sientra by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sientra by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra



Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

