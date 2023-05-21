Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Silgan Stock Up 0.6 %

Silgan stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Institutional Trading of Silgan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

