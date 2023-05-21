Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Holdings Increased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 154,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 400,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

About Silicon Motion Technology

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 979,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $93.88.

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.