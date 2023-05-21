Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,254 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 4.7% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Simon Property Group worth $267,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $105.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,157. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

