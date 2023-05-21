SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $350.44 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $350.44 million and approximately $67.47 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025744 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,175.40 or 0.99986269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002388 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,845,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,215,068,775 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,845,367.0392976 with 1,215,068,775.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31142702 USD and is up 14.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $170,765,739.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

