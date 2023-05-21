SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,992 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SiriusPoint worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 21.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,692,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 1,383,094 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 251.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

SPNT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.02.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

