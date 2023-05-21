Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Chord Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $146.97 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

