Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 51,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSM stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

