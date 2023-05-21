Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.48. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

