Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.