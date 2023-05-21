Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

