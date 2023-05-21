Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,206 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,150 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.66. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

