Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,375 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after acquiring an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 887,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in InMode by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,820 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 95,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $41.84.

Several research firms recently commented on INMD. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

