Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,325 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In related news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

