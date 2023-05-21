Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 397,647 Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXGGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 397,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 9.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.78. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.70 and a 1 year high of 11.77.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

