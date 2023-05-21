Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 142,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,796,000 after buying an additional 273,166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.