Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE SIX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.77. 1,348,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 3,552,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $61,950,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.