SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of SK Telecom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 836,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

