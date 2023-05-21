SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE SM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,768. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.89%.

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

