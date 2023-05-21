SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $25.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $977.97 million, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.43. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SMART Global by 65.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

